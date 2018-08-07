PETS & ANIMALS

Student includes 14-foot-long gator in graduation photos

EMBED </>More Videos

Look at Big Tex's smile!

BEAUMONT, Texas --
With graduation a highlight for many students, it makes sense to get fun and creative with graduation pictures.

One soon-to-be Texas A&M alumna's graduation pictures are giving "see you later alligator," a whole new meaning.

Makenzie Alexis Noland's graduation photos have captured the attention of many, as she included a special friend with her: an alligator.

The Aggie student shared her photos last Friday with the caption "Not your typical graduation photo."

The photos, taken by Arlie Hammonds, show a sweet and interactive moment in the waters of Gator Country, where Noland interned. She's joined by the 14-foot alligator known as Big Tex.

Since its publication on Friday, Noland's post has more than 200 shares and it only keeps growing.

Noland will be graduating from Texas A&M with a major in Wildlife Ecology.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsalligatorgraduationphotostrendbuzzworthytexas newsTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
SoCal animal shelters have too many cats and kittens available for adoption
Dog celebrates coming of age with quinceanera
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
4,000-acre fire near Trabuco Canyon is 2 percent contained
USC president officially steps down amid ongoing scandals
CSUN student athlete charged with rape, sexual assault, battery
Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Colton
5 pet-friendly cooling centers open across LA County
Sacramento neighborhood fleas drive out postal workers
LAPD: Suspect dead, FBI agent hospitalized after police shooting
Firefighters respond to burning building in Santa Ana
Show More
SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket
Woman's body found in Highland parking lot
Santa Ana police: HS coach arrested for having sex with students
South LA store owner shot to death; killer at large
Challenge on Trump administration's border wall hinges on court jurisdiction
More News