Pets & Animals

Dog owners prefer smooches with pooches over their partners

How close is too close when it comes to loving our pets?

A new survey finds 52% of people admitted to kissing their dog more than their partner.

In addition, 52% also said they prefer to sleep in bed with their dog over their partner.

Riley's Organics, which conducted the survey, said the results aren't that surprising because 94% of those surveyed consider their dog to be one of their best friends.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspetsocietylovedogpet care
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News