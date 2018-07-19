Sunland residents fear for pets over coyote invasion at abandoned home

Coyotes are taking over a vacant home in Sunland, according to neighborhood residents who say they are living in fear for their pets.Cellphone video sent to Eyewitness News shows a coyote rummaging through the disheveled yard of the abandoned home, located at the corner of Nassau Avenue and Kyle Street.Residents say coyotes congregate there often, and many homeowners are concerned for their animals and children."I can't even leave the puppy in the yard by himself because we're afraid of coyotes. We can't even walk at night outside because of the coyotes," said Sunland resident Loudvik Avansian.Avansian said since he moved into the neighborhood close to a year ago, the abandoned property has been an eye sore and a haven for coyotes and other critters.Martha Hernandez said she's scared for her 10-year-old daughter. She added that huge rats from the abandoned home also keep her terrified."After 10 o'clock and 11, you can't walk, it's really dangerous," said neighbor Natalie Otuecbiryan.City officials said they've received only one complaint about the property, which they are investigating. They said they are also looking into any other potential problems.