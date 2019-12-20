Mountain lion seen prowling in video from surveillance camera outside Simi Valley home

The video, captured by a camera mounted in front of a home, shows the big cat making its way along a sidewalk near the intersection of Alamo and Stearns streets, just north of the 118 Freeway.
In recent weeks, there have been several mountain lion encounters around Simi Valley, including a deadly attack on a family dog.
Three goats were mauled in a separate incident last weekend, possibly by a mountain lion.
MORE: Mountain lion seen in Simi Valley neighborhood after 1 dog killed, another attacked