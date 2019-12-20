Mountain lion seen prowling in video from surveillance camera outside Simi Valley home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5737702" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A mountain lion was seen prowling the streets of a Simi Valley neighborhood, the day after two dogs were attacked, one fatally, in the same area.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A surveillance camera recorded a mountain lion as it prowled through a neighborhood in Simi Valley on Wednesday evening, in what was only the most recent such sighting in the community.The video, captured by a camera mounted in front of a home, shows the big cat making its way along a sidewalk near the intersection of Alamo and Stearns streets, just north of the 118 Freeway.In recent weeks, there have been several mountain lion encounters around Simi Valley, including a deadly attack on a family dog.Three goats were mauled in a separate incident last weekend, possibly by a mountain lion.