Mountain lion seen prowling in video from surveillance camera outside Simi Valley home

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A surveillance camera recorded a mountain lion as it prowled through a neighborhood in Simi Valley on Wednesday evening, in what was only the most recent such sighting in the community.

The video, captured by a camera mounted in front of a home, shows the big cat making its way along a sidewalk near the intersection of Alamo and Stearns streets, just north of the 118 Freeway.

In recent weeks, there have been several mountain lion encounters around Simi Valley, including a deadly attack on a family dog.

Three goats were mauled in a separate incident last weekend, possibly by a mountain lion.

MORE: Mountain lion seen in Simi Valley neighborhood after 1 dog killed, another attacked
