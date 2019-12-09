Pets & Animals

Tarzana residents on edge after mountain lion spotted in residential neighborhood

By ABC7.com staff
TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Tarzana neighborhood was on high alert after the latest sighting of a mountain lion in a residential neighborhood.

The mountain lion was captured on Jeff Shulman's Nest surveillance camera in the 4600 block of Mirador Place.

The lion was roaming on the sidewalk Sunday just before 5 a.m.

This was the latest sighting of a mountain lion that felt too close for comfort for some residents.

A Simi Valley neighborhood was on edge Friday morning when a mountain lion was seen prowling the streets less than 48 hours after two dogs were attacked, one fatally, in the same area.
