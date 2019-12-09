TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Tarzana neighborhood was on high alert after the latest sighting of a mountain lion in a residential neighborhood.
The mountain lion was captured on Jeff Shulman's Nest surveillance camera in the 4600 block of Mirador Place.
The lion was roaming on the sidewalk Sunday just before 5 a.m.
This was the latest sighting of a mountain lion that felt too close for comfort for some residents.
A Simi Valley neighborhood was on edge Friday morning when a mountain lion was seen prowling the streets less than 48 hours after two dogs were attacked, one fatally, in the same area.
Tarzana residents on edge after mountain lion spotted in residential neighborhood
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News