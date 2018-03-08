PETS & ANIMALS

Arizona teen on horseback turned away from Starbucks drive-thru on birthday

EMBED </>More Videos

An Arizona teen on horseback was denied service at a Starbucks drive-thru, but got a do-over a couple days later. (KABC)

ANTHEM, Ariz. (KABC) --
Aspen Cline says her birthday trip didn't quite go as planned.

She had seen videos all over the internet of horses in the drive-thru lane, but when the Arizona teen and her horse Scout gave it a try, the barista wasn't about to allow any horsing around.

"We weren't given any reason, just 'We can't take your order,'" Cline said. "Me and my friend were going to get Frappuccinos for us and a cup of whipped cream for the horses."

Cline and her family said they were disappointed, but still support Starbucks.

A company spokesperson said officially, the drive-thru is for cars only for safety reasons and that the barista was caught off guard.

The story has a happy ending though. According to ABC News, Cline got a second chance on Tuesday to ride through the drive-thru after a district manager for Starbucks reached out.

"It was pretty exciting, though my horse did try to eat my caramel Frappuccino," Aspen told ABC News.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalshorsesstarbucksArizona
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
OC firefighters, police save dog, cat with special CPR masks
National Dog Day 2018: #ABC7Eyewitness photos
Bear walks into hotel that inspired 'The Shining'
National Pet Day 2016: #ABC7Eyewitness photos
'Aggressive' toe-biting insects found in Santa Monica Mountains
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News