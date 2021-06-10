CA teen who pushed bear off wall to save her dogs will get 'Maglite Tough Award' for courage

Hailey Morinico, 17, spoke to Eyewitness News last month about the frightening ordeal, which was all captured on video.
The shocking footage shows the bear repeatedly swiping at Hailey's mother's service dog while three other pups barked and darted around the backyard.
WATCH | Teen fends off bear in Bradbury backyard
The teen jumped into action, shoving the bear off of the wall and quickly grabbing one of the dogs before running back into the house.
On Friday, flashlight company Maglite will honor the teen's courage with their "Maglite Tough Award."
Maglite typically awards first responders. This is the first time the company is presenting a civilian hero award.
MORE | Caught on camera: Brown bear creeps up behind boy hiking
MORE | Video shows bear charging toward woman at Yellowstone National Park
MORE | Fearless terriers scare off bear at Pasadena home