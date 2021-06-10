Pets & Animals

CA teen who pushed bear off wall to save her dogs will get 'Maglite Tough Award' for courage

EMBED <>More Videos

Teen who fended off bear to protect family dogs to receive award

BRADBURY, Calif. (KABC) -- The local teen who fought off a mama bear and her cubs to protect her family dogs will get a special honor.

Hailey Morinico, 17, spoke to Eyewitness News last month about the frightening ordeal, which was all captured on video.

The shocking footage shows the bear repeatedly swiping at Hailey's mother's service dog while three other pups barked and darted around the backyard.

WATCH | Teen fends off bear in Bradbury backyard
EMBED More News Videos

Video shows a teen shoving a bear in a Southern California backyard to protect her family dogs.



The teen jumped into action, shoving the bear off of the wall and quickly grabbing one of the dogs before running back into the house.

On Friday, flashlight company Maglite will honor the teen's courage with their "Maglite Tough Award."

Maglite typically awards first responders. This is the first time the company is presenting a civilian hero award.


MORE | Caught on camera: Brown bear creeps up behind boy hiking
EMBED More News Videos

An Italian family's mountain hike took a hair-raising turn after a brown bear followed a child down a mountain path during a day out.



MORE | Video shows bear charging toward woman at Yellowstone National Park
EMBED More News Videos

A woman's close encounter with a bear in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming was caught on camera.



MORE | Fearless terriers scare off bear at Pasadena home
EMBED More News Videos

A Pasadena woman's small terriers charged fearlessly after a bear that had invaded her home, scaring the much-bigger intruder off.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbradburylos angeles countydogsviral videobearcaught on videocaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CA regulators withdraw controversial work mask rules
'It's been a rough year' - CA vaccine lottery winner speaks out
Vigil honors mother of 5 who was killed in Palmdale hit-and-run
CA appeals ruling overturning assault weapons ban
Glendale officers punch, kick suspect in violent arrest caught on video
Biden lays out vax donations, urges world leaders to join
El Chapo's wife pleads guilty to federal criminal charges
Show More
Goldman Sachs orders employees to report vaccination status
Lynwood residents rally around assaulted street vendor
TSA warns of staffing shortages at more than 100 airports
Nonprofit inspires confidence in young people with Down syndrome
Bear found stuck on power pole in southern Arizona
More TOP STORIES News