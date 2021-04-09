Pets & Animals

All Good News: 'Wag More Dog Rescue' has mission to rescue stray pups from Thailand, give them chance at life in United States

Thai dogs rescued, given new lease on life in America

STUDIO CITY (KABC) -- A pet hotel in Studio City has just welcomed seven new dogs... all the way from Thailand. They were rescued off the streets, and are being given a new lease on life. After two days of travel by air, these pups are dog tired. But life is about to get a whole lot better for them now that they are back on firm ground here in LA.

Melissa Bacelar is the woman behind the rescues. Her "Wag More Pet Rescue" is intent on saving as many dogs as possible.

"We are getting seven dogs off the streets of Thailand, bringing them to the United States, and finding them homes," said Bacelar.

She wanted to help because Thailand has thousands of street dogs and many end up being slaughtered for food.

"The dogs on the street often end up in different meat markets in the area; they're just dying on the streets," said Bacelar. "So it's important to get them out of there and find them homes."

And these dogs should have no trouble finding those homes.

"They are coming into the U.S. ready to be adopted, fully vaccinated, ready to go," said Bacelar.

From the streets of Thailand to a home in America and a life time as someone's best friend; it's hard to imagine a luckier seven than this bunch.
