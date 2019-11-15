community journalist

Therapy dogs help de-stress travelers at Long Beach Airport

By
LONG BEACH, California (KABC) -- "Do you want to pet my dog?" Cindy Fitzpatrick asked travelers at the Long Beach Airport with her 7-year-old German Shepherd, Zuba, by her side.

Fitzpatrick and Zuba are part of the Long Beach Airport's new dog therapy program, STARS, that debuted on October 30.

"It stands for 'Simple Therapy and Real Smiles,'" said the airport's Public Affairs Assistant, Kimberly McMahon. "The reaction has been amazing."

The purpose of the program is to provide a chance for travelers and airport employees to de-stress.

"A lot of people have anxiety and when you're running late, it's great to have a dog and the opportunity to mellow out a little before you have to go on the plane," said Lori Jensen from Irvine.

There are 9 certified therapy dogs currently in the STARS program, and a wait list of other therapy dogs and handlers who want to get involved.

Follow Rachel on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7rachel
Twitter.com/abc7rachel
Instagram.com/abc7rachel
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslong beachlos angeles countycommunity journalistcomfort dogtravelin the communityairport newsdogsair travelanimalpetsdogstresstherapyholiday travelmental health
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
South LA designer opens store in Beverly Hills, slaying it in the fashion industry
East LA alum celebrates 100th birthday at former high school
Here's an option for LAX travelers who want to avoid rideshare
Oldest Italian restaurant in Hollywood: Miceli's celebrates it's 70th anniversary
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motive remains unclear in deadly shooting at Saugus High School
Saugus High shooting: Coroner IDs 1 of 2 teens killed by student
Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
Read student's heartbreaking text to mom during Saugus shooting
Much of California now 'abnormally dry'
What we know about the suspect in the Saugus High School shooting
You can get paid $1,000 to watch Hallmark Christmas movies
Show More
South LA designer opens store in Beverly Hills, slaying it in the fashion industry
Community bands together after Saugus High school shooting
Roger Stone found guilty of witness tampering, lying to Congress
Doctors warn about dangers and spread of eyelash lice
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett suspended indefinitely after helmet hit
More TOP STORIES News