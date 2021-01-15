Pets & Animals

Three years after fatal Montecito mudslides, missing cat turns up

MONTECITO, Calif. -- A pet cat believed killed along with her owner in a huge mudslide has been found three years later.

The Animal Shelter Assistance Program in Santa Barbara County says the calico named Patches was brought in as a stray last month and a microchip scan revealed her identity.

Patches had been missing since Jan. 9, 2018, when a rainstorm on the vast burn scar of the Thomas Fire sent a debris-laden torrent crashing down through hillside neighborhoods of Montecito, northwest of Los Angeles.

Twenty-three people were killed, including cat owner Josie Gower. The devastation of the debris flow was so terrible that the bodies of two victims were never found.

Josephine "Josie" Gower, 69, lost her life in the Montecito mudslides.

Gower family



The ASAP shelter says Patches was found less than a quarter-mile from where her Montecito home stood.

She was reunited with Gower's partner, Norm Borgatello, on New Year's Eve.

RELATED: Aerial tour shows extent of mud damage in Montecito
EMBED More News Videos

Homes throughout Montecito were buried in mud after a storm that hit early in the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.



"Though we don't know exactly what she's been doing with her life for the past three years, we can see that both Patches and Norm are thrilled to be reunited," the shelter said in a Facebook post.

A livestream ceremony to remember the 23 victims was held last week on the third anniversary of what has become known as the "1/9 Debris Flow."

At the time there were several other incidents of missing cats being reunited with their owners soon after the mudslide:

Montecito family reunited with cat after mudslide destroys home

In one case, the cat was missing for more than a year being being reunited with her family:

Cat that went missing for more than a year after mudslide returned to family
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssanta barbara countycatsmudslidelost pet
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brush fire threatening Thousand Oaks homes
Disneyland Resort to end Annual Passport program
'Do you need help?' Police say waitress saved abused boy
Biden unveils $1.9T COVID relief plan with new stimulus checks
Bob Iger and Willow Bay donating $5M to LA businesses
Off-duty deputy at Capitol Hill during riot
California mobilizes National Guard amid concern over unrest
Show More
Simi Valley teen dies of MIS-C, rare illness linked to COVID
Australia to kill pigeon that crossed Pacific from Oregon
$25K raised for Chicago mariachi family facing eviction
Hospital workers find cars broken into after shift
SoCal man charged with participating in U.S. Capitol violence
More TOP STORIES News