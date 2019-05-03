Toddler bitten by rattlesnake outside San Bernardino County home

OAK HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A toddler was airlifted to the hospital after being bitten by a rattlesnake near an Oak Hills home on Thursday.The victim, a two-year-old girl, was attacked outside the residence in the 1300 block of Stuveling Street just before 1 p.m.The girl was transported to Loma Linda University Children's Hospital.Hospital officials say the girl is in serious but stable condition and was awake and talking when she was airlifted.