Toddler bitten by rattlesnake outside San Bernardino County home

OAK HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A toddler was airlifted to the hospital after being bitten by a rattlesnake near an Oak Hills home on Thursday.

The victim, a two-year-old girl, was attacked outside the residence in the 1300 block of Stuveling Street just before 1 p.m.

The girl was transported to Loma Linda University Children's Hospital.

Hospital officials say the girl is in serious but stable condition and was awake and talking when she was airlifted.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
