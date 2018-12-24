PETS & ANIMALS

Top 7 animal stories from 2018

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are our favorite animal stories from 2018!

Related Topics:
pets-animals
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dogs can suffer from dementia and many go undiagnosed
Goose, gull recover after ingesting pills left at OC park
Dog mauling in Anza prompts sweep of stray dogs
5 holiday decorations that are dangerous to your pets
Good boy! Service dog gets honorary diploma
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Kevin Spacey faces charge in sexual assault of teen, breaks silence
Last-minute shopping? These retailers are open Christmas Eve
Locals line up early at Magaly's Tamales in San Fernando
13-year-old girl among 5 charged in possible gang-related murder
At least 1 killed in Covina wrong-way crash
Couple's van, with service puppy inside, stolen from Oxnard hospital
Mother arrested after newborn found abandoned in Whittier
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
Show More
Santa visits NICU babies for their first Christmas
Tom Hanks surprises fans at Fontana In-N-Out
Indonesia searches for tsunami victims as death toll hits 373
1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at San Dimas park
2 arrested in connection to deadly DTLA stabbing
More News