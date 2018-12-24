Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WEATHER ALERT
High Surf Advisory
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Watercooler
Sports
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
Shows
Eye On L.A.
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
PETS & ANIMALS
Top 7 animal stories from 2018
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4960464" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Here are our favorite animal stories from 2018!
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
KABC
Monday, December 24, 2018 12:08PM
Related Topics:
pets-animals
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dogs can suffer from dementia and many go undiagnosed
Goose, gull recover after ingesting pills left at OC park
Dog mauling in Anza prompts sweep of stray dogs
5 holiday decorations that are dangerous to your pets
Good boy! Service dog gets honorary diploma
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Kevin Spacey faces charge in sexual assault of teen, breaks silence
Last-minute shopping? These retailers are open Christmas Eve
Locals line up early at Magaly's Tamales in San Fernando
13-year-old girl among 5 charged in possible gang-related murder
At least 1 killed in Covina wrong-way crash
Couple's van, with service puppy inside, stolen from Oxnard hospital
Mother arrested after newborn found abandoned in Whittier
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
Show More
Santa visits NICU babies for their first Christmas
Tom Hanks surprises fans at Fontana In-N-Out
Indonesia searches for tsunami victims as death toll hits 373
1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at San Dimas park
2 arrested in connection to deadly DTLA stabbing
More News