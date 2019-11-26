Pets & Animals

President Trump signs animal cruelty bill into law, making it a federal felony

Animal cruelty has officially become a federal felony after President Trump signed the bill into law Monday afternoon.

Earlier this month, the Senate unanimously passed The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act after it was approved by the House in late October.

"Passing this legislation is a major victory in the effort to stop animal cruelty and make our communities safer," said Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., who sponsored the bill in the Senate along with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. "Evidence shows that the deranged individuals who harm animals often move on to committing acts of violence against people. It is appropriate that the federal government have strong animal cruelty laws and penalties."

The new legislation will make it a federal crime for "any person to intentionally engage in animal crushing if the animals or animal crushing is in, substantially affects, or uses a means or facility of, interstate or foreign commerce," according to a fact sheet of the bill.

Those convicted will face federal felony charges, fines and up to seven years in prison.

After Senate approval, the bill was sent to the president's desk for signature. Trump signed the bill in the Oval Office Monday afternoon.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal crueltyanimals in perilanimal abusehouse of representativessenateanimal newsu.s. & worldanimal rightspresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after LASD deputy struck by vehicle in Paramount
LAPD fatally shoots man armed with machete in Hollywood
Thieves take bags full of goods from Ulta store in Oxnard - video
Season 28 champs revealed on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Blaze burning above Santa Barbara prompts evacuations
Video: Winds knock over Victorville doghouse with dog inside
Lamar Jackson, Ravens dominate in 45-6 win over Rams
Show More
6.4 quake hits Albania; at least 8 dead, hundreds injured
Southern California residents view traffic as major problem, crisis
2 shot inside Bakersfield mall, police searching for suspect
Wednesday is worst day Thanksgiving week to travel in LA
LA Metro has big plans to address SoCal traffic woes
More TOP STORIES News