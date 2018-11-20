HOLIDAY

'Peas,' 'Carrots' spared via presidential pardon in annual Thanksgiving ceremony

WASHINGTON D.C. --
In an annual ceremony Tuesday, President Trump pardoned Peas the turkey. Peas and the other National Thanksgiving Turkey candidate, Carrots, will live out the rest of their days on a farm.


First lady Melania Trump joined her husband for the act of mercy carried out during a light-hearted ceremony in the White House Rose Garden.

President Trump began his remarks by extending holiday wishes to the country.

"On behalf of the entire Trump family, I want to wish all Americans a very very happy Thanksgiving."

As is tradition, he went on to say that both Peas and Carrots will be spared this year. The two turkeys will live out the rest of their days at Gobbler's Rest, an enclosure on the Virginia Tech campus where the public can visit them.

In his speech, the president took the time to poke fun at Democrats and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals--which has overturned multiple Executive Orders signed by Trump.

"Even though peas and carrots have received a presidential pardon, I have warned them that House Democrats are likely to issue them both subpoenas. None the less in the spirit of Thanksgiving, I will be issuing both Peas and Carrots a presidential pardon. Unfortunately, I can't guarantee that they won't be enjoined by the Ninth Circuit. Always happens."

President George H.W. Bush established the annual turkey pardon tradition in 1989 by sparing a 50-pound bird.

Trump was traveling to his Florida estate later Tuesday to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with family.
