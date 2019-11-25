Pets & Animals

President Trump to sign animal cruelty bill into law, making it a federal felony

Animal cruelty will officially become a federal felony when President Trump signs the bill into law Monday afternoon.

Earlier this month, the Senate unanimously passed The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act after it was approved by the House in late October.

"Passing this legislation is a major victory in the effort to stop animal cruelty and make our communities safer," said Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., who sponsored the bill in the Senate along with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. "Evidence shows that the deranged individuals who harm animals often move on to committing acts of violence against people. It is appropriate that the federal government have strong animal cruelty laws and penalties."

The new legislation will make it a federal crime for "any person to intentionally engage in animal crushing if the animals or animal crushing is in, substantially affects, or uses a means or facility of, interstate or foreign commerce," according to a fact sheet of the bill.

Those convicted will face federal felony charges, fines and up to seven years in prison.

After Senate approval, the bill was sent to the president's desk for signature. Trump is expected to sign the bill at 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to Trump's schedule released by the White House.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal crueltyanimals in perilanimal abusehouse of representativessenateanimal newsu.s. & worldanimal rightspresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD shoots man armed with machete in Hollywood; officer hurt
Major SoCal storm expected to impact Thanksgiving travel
Mother arrested for DUI, child endangerment after crash in Riverside
Nevada passes 3M population mark with push from Californians
LAX holiday shuttles: Everything you need to know
SoCal forecast: Thanksgiving storm expected to bring rain, snow to SoCal
New poll surveys Californians' stance on impeachment
Show More
Virus or bacteria: What's making your kids sick?
Study reveals 'smartest' states in the country: How does CA rank?
Wild hogs may have attacked woman found dead in front yard
'Picked the wrong house' Female bodybuilder, 82, fights intruder
Woman sees father in ultrasound photo of her unborn baby
More TOP STORIES News