Pets & Animals

Two rare white lion cubs born in Crimea safari park

EMBED <>More Videos

Two rare white lion cubs have been born in the Taygan lion park near Belogorsk several days ago but haven't been named yet. (March 29)

Two rare white lion cubs have been born in a Crimean safari park.

The male and female cubs arrived in the Taygan lion park near Belogorsk several days ago but haven't been named yet.

Their mother, Milady, became a mother for the second time, after giving birth last year as well.

There are about 300 white lions in the world - many of them in captivity.

The Taygan park, the first lion park in Europe, was established by enthusiast Oleg Zubkov in 2006 and now houses 60 big cats.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssafarirare birth
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police arrest suspect Eric Holder in Nipsey Hussle shooting
Person jumps from 7th floor of Americana at Brand, lands on man
Authorities arrest rape suspect after IE chase
Nipsey Hussle murder case: Fight over gun sparked stampede at vigil
Nipsey Hussle's killing among 11 murders within past week in LA
Bay Area woman targeted for speaking Spanish; racist rant caught on camera
Marvin Gaye gets commemorative stamp on 80th birthday
Show More
VIDEO: Police release bodycam footage from deadly Taco Bell shooting
VIDEO: Massive glacier chunk collapses into water, sends tourists running
Women suing over hidden cameras in operating delivery rooms
Teacher fired over topless selfie to sue school district
Narcan being sold in Vegas vending machines
More TOP STORIES News