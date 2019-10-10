Pets & Animals

Uber Pets lets your furry friends join the ride

CHICAGO -- Uber is offering a new feature to make it easier to ride with pets.

The pilot program, "Uber Pets," will notify drivers that someone is bringing a pet along for their ride. Riders will then be charged a small surcharge for bringing their pet, anywhere between $3 and $5.

Drivers will have the option to opt-out out of the new feature.

Uber said as is current policy, riders will not be charged for service animals.

The feature will be available starting on October 16 in Denver, Austin, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Nashville, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Tampa Bay, according to Techcrunch.
