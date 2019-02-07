PETS & ANIMALS

For Valentine's, zoo lets you name a cockroach for your ex and feed it to a meerkat

EMBED </>More Videos

The El Paso Zoo will name a cockroach after your ex and then feed it to a meerkat live on camera.

EL PASO, Texas --
Here's the perfect Valentine's Day gift for newly single people: The El Paso Zoo will name a cockroach after your ex and then feed it to a meerkat live on camera.

As a part of their "Quit Bugging Me" campaign, participants can message the El Paso Zoo on Facebook with the name of their ex. The cockroaches will then be fed to the meerkats.

The zoo prefers to use Madagascar hissing cockroaches as they explained to KVIA.

"They do actually hiss, they are a very large species of cockroach, definitely not the largest, but it is one that we actually do breed here at the zoo for feeding purposes." said Sarah Murphy, education specialist at El Paso Zoo.

The feast will be livestreamed on the zoo's website and Facebook page on Valentine's Day.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsvalentine's dayzoou.s. & worldinsectgift ideas
PETS & ANIMALS
Frozen cat resuscitated after being found in Montana snow bank
Baby otter reunited with its mom in Morro Bay
Runner kills cougar with bare hands after it attacked him
Pair of coyotes roam around El Monte elementary school
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Pioneering Hall of Famer Frank Robinson dies at 83
Glendale police investigate murder-suicide involving twin brothers
Freeze warning, frost advisories in effect as cold snap grips SoCal
CBD oil becoming more popular for pain management
New choices in luxury SUVs for 2019
Wells Fargo working to resolve widespread outage
Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in Murrieta neighborhood
LAPD ordered to reduce controversial traffic stops
Show More
Jayme Closs abduction suspect's dad: 'Our hearts are broken'
LA City Hall carpets to be removed amid typhus outbreak
Family accuses LAPD officer of race-based attack that put man in coma
Yorba Linda plane crash: 4 victims killed inside home ID'd
Mountain High sees best snow conditions in years after recent storms
More News