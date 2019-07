GLENDORA, Calif. (KABC) -- A mountain lion was on the loose in Glendora Sunday, prompting a major scare among residents.Glendora police responded to a call about a bobcat around East Leadora Avenue just after 6 a.m.After responding, officers determined it was a mountain lion weighing about 100 pounds.Officers tried to get the big cat back up into the hills, but he kept roaming, eventually jumping into a backyard and then climbing up a tree.The Department of Fish and Wildlife finally tranquilized the cat and relocated him back into the hills.