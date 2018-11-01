PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: 200-pound tortoise strolls through Grand Terrace neighborhood

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies came across an unusual sight in Grand Terrace -- a 200-pound tortoise taking a leisurely stroll through a neighborhood. (@SBCSDdwolfe/Twitter)

GRAND TERRACE, Calif.
San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies came across an unusual sight in Grand Terrace -- a 200-pound tortoise taking a leisurely stroll through a neighborhood.

The massive tortoise was spotted on Wednesday, perhaps trying to take part in the Halloween fun.

After a brief slow-speed chase, deputies were able to wrangle the tortoise before it got into any trouble and returned it to its owner.

