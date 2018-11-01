VIDEO: 200-pound tortoise strolls through Grand Terrace neighborhood

Grand Terrace- deputies wrangled this 200lb tortoise who was roaming the streets. He/she will be returned to the owners. pic.twitter.com/0bGcCbs3NB — Doug Wolfe (@SBCSDdwolfe) October 30, 2018

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies came across an unusual sight in Grand Terrace -- a 200-pound tortoise taking a leisurely stroll through a neighborhood.The massive tortoise was spotted on Wednesday, perhaps trying to take part in the Halloween fun.After a brief slow-speed chase, deputies were able to wrangle the tortoise before it got into any trouble and returned it to its owner.