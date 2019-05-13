VIDEO: 3-legged alligator hobbles across Florida golf course, follows woman home

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla -- It's one thing to see an alligator -- that's scary enough -- but how about a three-legged alligator slowly coming right at you?A woman had quite the encounter on a Florida golf course and recorded the whole thing.The alligator, which appears to be quite large, is seen hobbling toward the camera with the woman saying "it's coming right at me."After about 30 seconds the video stops as the plodding predator slowly makes its way across the golf course.The woman wrote the three-legged alligator actually followed her back to her house and stared for several hours.