VIDEO: Bear breaks in to Monrovia home

Surveillance video shows a bear pushing into the crawl space of a Monrovia home. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) --
A bear break-in was caught on camera in Monrovia.

Home security video shows a bear wandering down a driveway and into the bushes.

The homeowners heard him rattling around outside and called police

The footage shows the bear seconds later pushing directly into the home's crawl space.

Police arrived right after that. An officer is seen poking around the crawl space with a flashlight. Hearing nothing at first, he says "He might've left."

But just a few moments later, the bear emerges from the crawl space and scampers off as the officer makes sure to stay out of the way.

No one was hurt in the bear's home visit.
