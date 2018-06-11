PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: Bear takes a dip in Altadena family's pool

A bear wandered out of the Angeles National Forest and took a dip in an Altadena family's backyard pool. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
It was a hot summer day, so what else was a bear to do but take a dip in the pool?

A SoCal family that lives at the edge of the Angeles National Forest just east of Altadena recorded a furry visitor to their backyard.

The bear padded in to the backyard Monday around noon, scoped out the pool and lowered itself in backwards over the edge.

It paddled around a bit, just enough to cool off, and then got out of the pool and left the property to go hang out in a nearby tree. Eventually the bear moved on.

The family believes they've seen the same adult bear in their neighborhood before.
