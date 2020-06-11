Amid scorching temperatures across Southern California this week, a large male bear was spotted trying to escape the heat in the Angeles National Forest on Tuesday.
Temps climbed into the triple-digit range in some areas. The bear was seen walking up to a shallow pool of water and taking a dip in an effort to cool off.
Judging by the look on his face, the bear seemed to be more than comfortable laying in the water under a path of shade.
Video: Bear cools off in water in Angeles National Forest amid scorching temperatures
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More