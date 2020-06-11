Pets & Animals

Video: Bear cools off in water in Angeles National Forest amid scorching temperatures

Amid scorching temperatures across Southern California this week, a large male bear was spotted trying to escape the heat in the Angeles National Forest on Tuesday.

Temps climbed into the triple-digit range in some areas. The bear was seen walking up to a shallow pool of water and taking a dip in an effort to cool off.

Judging by the look on his face, the bear seemed to be more than comfortable laying in the water under a path of shade.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslos angeles countybear creekheatanimalanimal newsbear
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Racist tirade launched at Asian woman exercising in Torrance park
1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits
Mayor Garcetti disagrees with protesters' calls for defunding LAPD
Vanessa Bryant gets tattoos honoring Kobe, Gianna
LA County gyms, museums, other businesses allowed to reopen
Terrell Owens organizes rally near LA Forum
Dow sinks 1,600 as COVID-19 cases rise, deflating optimism
Show More
Top military officer says he was wrong to join Trump church walk
Disneyland Resort announces plan to begin phased reopening
Compton: Video shows violent arrest by LASD deputies
Gym faces backlash after 'I can't breathe' workout post
US reaches 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News