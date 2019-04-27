VIDEO: Bear in Lake Tahoe figures out how to open car door

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KABC) -- Here's a good reminder to lock your car, especially when you're in bear country.A doorbell camera in California captured a black bear opening a car door.The bear casually walks up to the driver's side door and pulls it open with ease.Perhaps the bear was scared off when the car's interior lights came on because as soon as the door opened, the bear turned away and took off.The video was recorded on April 8 in Lake Tahoe.It is likely that the bear was looking for food in the car.