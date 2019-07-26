Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Bear slips and slides across snow-covered field in Montana

By ABC7.com staff
GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Montana (KABC) -- A bear in Montana found its shortcut across a snowy field was just a little more slippery than expected.

The bear was trying to get across a snow-covered field in Montana's Glacier National Park.

Instead of going around, the bear just slipped and slid across.

Park rangers actually posted the video as a warning, to show people how not to cross snowy or icy fields.

Though, it actually looks like the bear is having a pretty good time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmontananational park servicesnowbear
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 victims identified in deadly San Fernando Valley shooting spree
Pedestrian fatally struck on WB 210 in Arcadia
SoCal's famous dolphin Patches returns
Caltrans warns weekend construction on 60 FWY in I.E. will cause traffic delays
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
1,200 pounds of pot seized at Cabrillo Beach
Long Beach to celebrate West Coast hip hop with star-studded event
Show More
VIDEO: 18 panda cubs celebrate 1st birthday in China
Masked robbers attack man after he buys lottery tickets: video
Church camp counselor accused of sexually assaulting 2 children
Counterfeit oxy blamed for 4 deaths in San Diego area
Burbank Senior Little League softball All-Stars head to World Series
More TOP STORIES News