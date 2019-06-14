VIDEO: Bears play in sprinklers at home in Monrovia

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- An evening stroll for a mama bear and her two cubs through a Monrovia backyard turned into an adorable splash through the sprinklers.The viewer who sent the cute video to Eyewitness News said she turned the water on just for the bears, although mama bear seemed less than impressed.The cubs, on the other hand, were totally enthralled by the spraying water. The baby bears seemed fascinated with several other items in that backyard, including a water fountain.The homeowners could possibly see the trio back for another inquisitive visit soon.