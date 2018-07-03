PETS & ANIMALS

Video: Chimp's heartwarming reunion with couple who helped raise him

EMBED </>More Videos

A Miami couple was reunited with their young chimp Limbani.

MIAMI --
A chimp met up with the human couple who helped raise him in a heartwarming reunion that was caught on camera.

The couple, Tania and Jorge, surprised the chimp named Limbani at the Zoological Wildlife Foundation in Miami, Florida.

Limbani was born with pneumonia and was rejected by his mother.

The Miami couple took care of him for months until he was healthy.

In a post, the Zoological Wildlife Foundation said Limbani reacts the same way every time he sees Tania and Jorge.

Without human intervention and modern medicine, the foundation said that Limbani would not have survived.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscute animalsanimals in perilFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
SoCal animal shelters have too many cats and kittens available for adoption
Dog celebrates coming of age with quinceanera
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News