VIDEO: Person dumps 5 dogs over fence at animal shelter in Redlands

REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Redlands are looking for the person who was caught on camera dumping five dogs over a fence at the Redlands Animal Shelter.Surveillance video shows the person getting out of a white car at night and then casting each of the dogs over one at a time. The dogs can be seen hitting the ground and getting up.Although it's better than abandoning them on the street, it's still a crime to leave animals at a shelter that way, police said in a Facebook post.No information was available on the condition of the dogs.Anyone with information is asked to call the Redlands Police Department at (909) 798- 7681.