Pets & Animals

Video shows dozens of pilot whales beached on Georgia shore

ST. SIMONS, Ga. -- Dozens of pilot whales beached themselves on a Georgia shore and most were rescued by authorities and onlookers who pulled the animals further into the water.

News outlets report Dixie McCoy streamed on Facebook the Tuesday stranding and rescue at St. Simons Island.

Video shows people splashing the whales as others drag and push the heavy creatures back out to sea. McCoy says sharks were spotted nearby.


State Department of Natural Resources whale biologist Clay George said the DNR planned to euthanize two incapacitated whales. The DNR says they will be autopsied.


George says the whales were likely confused as they normally stay more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) offshore.

The American Cetacean Society says pilot whales are often involved in mass strandings partly due to their social nature.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswhalebeachessocietyocean beachu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
West Hollywood approves license for cannabis café
'Know your rights' workshops aim at helping L.A.'s immigrant community
L.A. parking program seeks to help homeless people sleeping in cars
No bail for Mexican megachurch leader facing sex charges
Girl dies after being struck by golf ball hit by her dad
Man posed as rideshare driver to sexually assault woman in Temecula, officials say
Deputies: Man tied up wife's lover, cut off penis with scissors
Show More
Driver exiting car wash accidentally hits gas, ends up in water
FaceApp going viral again with feature to make you look older
L.A. County to pay $53 million over strip searches of female inmates
Increased bag fee could go into effect in San Francisco
VIDEO: Woman says her husband took their baby after starting fire at their home
More TOP STORIES News