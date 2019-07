BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Big Bear's famous eagle family was contending with the elements on Monday morning amid snowy conditions in the San Bernardino Mountains.Video footage from a camera mounted near the family's nest occasionally showed the two baby eaglets - named Simba and Cookie - snuggling with their parents to stay warm.Officials with the U.S. Forest Service said the chicks were unlikely to be highly visible because they cannot yet regulate their own body temperatures.The elder eagles are expected to keep the eaglets warm for the next two weeks.