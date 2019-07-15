sharks

VIDEO: Fishermen reel in huge shark in San Francisco Bay

SAN FRANCISCO -- A group of fishermen were out on the San Francisco Bay near Alcatraz when they say they hooked a gigantic shark.

That shark took the bait -- chomping down hard on a fish carcass attached to the hook.

After a mighty struggle, the fishermen cut the line and released the shark back into the Bay.

Just two days ago, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office sent an alert after great white sharks were spotted off the coast of Half Moon Bay.

You can watch the full, unedited video of the catch here.
