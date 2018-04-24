PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: Glendale firefighters rescue dog stuck on ledge

Glendale firefighters went out on a ledge on an apartment building Tuesday to save a scared little dog. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
Glendale firefighters went out on a ledge Tuesday night to save a scared little dog.

A viewer sent us video of the rescue.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at North Central and West California avenues.

Glendale firefighters went out on a ledge on an apartment building Tuesday to save a scared little dog.



The tiny dog somehow escaped, ending up on the ledge of an apartment building.

The little guy put up a fight, but a firefighter managed to get a leash on him and eventually pick him up.

Spectators on the ground cheered and applauded as the dog was successfully brought back into the building.
