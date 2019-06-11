Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Herd of hippos check out rugby field in South Africa

TZANEEN, South Africa (KABC) -- This just might be the biggest and certainly the most intimidating rugby team on earth.

A herd of hippos checked out the Letaba Rugby Club grounds in Tzaneen, South Africa on May 29.

Local business owner Bennie Kruger shot video of the adult hippos with their calves walking across the sports ground.

Kruger posted the video to Facebook.

The animals, which can weigh up to nearly 4,000 pounds, apparently made their way onto the field to graze after players finished a training session.

Hippos are known to leave the water at sunset in search of dry land to graze.
