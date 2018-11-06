PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: Humpback whales put on stunning display while feeding

A pod of Humpback whales put on quite a show in Norway. (KGO-TV)

A pod of Humpback whales put on quite a show in Norway.

In stunning, video, you can see fish jumping from the water. Then, whales appear out of nowhere. A pod of six whales explodes from below, gobbling up as many fish as possible.

This practice is called "bubble-net feeding." It's a complex and coordinated tactic for capturing many fish at once.

