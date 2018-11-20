PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: Kitten rescued after being stuck between 2 narrow walls in downtown Los Angeles

Video shows the moment a Los Angeles animal rescue team saved a kitten trapped between two cement walls. (LA Animal Services)

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Video shows the moment a Los Angeles animal rescue team saved a tiny kitten trapped between two cement walls.

The kitten was as far down as six feet and caught between two narrow walls in downtown Los Angeles when members with L.A. Animal Services' Specialized Mobile Animal Rescue Team responded.

Video shows Ernesto Poblano and Jennielee Greslie using a custom "flex pole" to pull up the cat to safety.

L.A. Animal Services said the kitten was taken to South LA Animal Service Center and immediately fostered.
