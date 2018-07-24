PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: Lioness at Oklahoma City Zoo fascinated by stuffed Simba toy

Watch this lioness' reaction when a little girl holds up a stuffed animal of Simba from "The Lion King." (WLS)

OKLAHOMA CITY --
You will probably never catch the lions at the Oklahoma City Zoo singing "Hakuna Matata."

But that didn't stop one lioness from trying to play with a young girl's stuffed Simba doll.

In a video that has gone viral, the girl is seen holding up the Simba doll and the lioness is immediately interested. The animal hits on the glass, looking like she is eager to play with the toy -- even following the doll up and down the glass.

Hopefully, zoo officials will take the hint on what the lioness wants for her birthday.
