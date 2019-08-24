VIDEO: Lone fearless cat chases off coyote from Sherman Oaks backyard

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- Coyotes who frequent this Sherman Oaks neighborhood are all familiar with one cat who never backs down from a fight.Surveillance video looking onto the back yard of one home shows the feline named "Gray Kitty" in a head-on confrontation with a coyote early Friday morning.In the video, the coyote can be seen sniffing around the yard, then scampering away after catching sight of Gray Kitty.Neighbors believe he belonged to a family that moved away a couple of years ago. One resident took the feline in, but Gray Kitty is mostly an outdoor cat.This wasn't the only time he's chased away coyotes."He's come back with some pretty big wounds, from fighting something, we're not sure. I've taken him to the vet several times," said Dan, the cat's owner who wished to be identified by his only his first name.