With summer heating up, everyone is looking to cool off any way they can, including a couple of Pasadena cubs and their mom.Video from Tuesday shows a mama bear and her two cubs taking a dip inside the Mueller family's pool near Eaton Canyon close to Pasadena.The Muellers' "nest" camera showed the bear family playfully going in and out of the pool and drying off.The bears left the area after cooling down.Neighbors say they are used to bear sightings and that the bears have been leaving on their own most of the time.