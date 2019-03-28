Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Man saves dog's life after performing CPR

A hero is seen on video leaping into action to save a stray dog that was unconscious and near death.

By ABC7.com staff
The man is seen performing CPR on the pup and saving its life.

A shopkeeper was feeding the stray pup some sausage when a piece got stuck in its throat.

The dog was already unconscious when the shopkeeper flagged down a stranger, who went right to work.

He removed the stuck food, then did chest compressions.

The dog woke up, but was still dazed, so the man ran cold water over him, and gave him a few kisses, too.

In the end, the dog was fine and probably ready for more sausage.
