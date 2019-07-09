Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake

By ABC7.com staff
Hats off to a Michigan couple who rescued an opossum struggling to survive in a lake.

Char Morse and her husband threw the critter a floatie from the boat they were travelling on in a channel between White Lake and Lake Michigan last week.

The opossum may not have known how to swim, but it certainly knew how to hang on to the floatie until he was pulled into the boat.

As soon as they got to dry land, the little guy sped off.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmichigananimals in perilanimal rescueanimals
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
Lawyers speak out for accused La Luz Del Mundo leader
More TOP STORIES News