VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake

Hats off to a Michigan couple who rescued an opossum struggling to survive in a lake.Char Morse and her husband threw the critter a floatie from the boat they were travelling on in a channel between White Lake and Lake Michigan last week.The opossum may not have known how to swim, but it certainly knew how to hang on to the floatie until he was pulled into the boat.As soon as they got to dry land, the little guy sped off.