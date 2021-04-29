mountain lion sighting

VIDEO: Mountain lion stares through window into California home

EMBED <>More Videos

VIDEO: Mountain lion stares through window into Scotts Valley home

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. -- A close encounter with a mountain lion was caught on camera in Scotts Valley, California, on Tuesday night.

WATCH: Viral video shows cougar stalking Utah hiker in terrifying 6-minute encounter

Video captured by Danielle Glaser shows the big cat standing on the deck of a family's home near Glen Canyon Road, staring through their window.

It appears the mountain lion is watching their TV, but Glaser says it was really looking at the family cat lying in front of their wood stove.

Watch the video in the player above to see the close encounter.

VIDEO: Mountain lion has spooky Halloween encounter outside Morgan Hill home
EMBED More News Videos

A curious mountain lion had a spine-chilling encounter with Halloween decorations outside a Morgan Hill home.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscaliforniamountain lion sightingwild animalsanimal newsanimalscaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTING
Mountain lion attacks on pets spark concern for IE community
Family spots mountain lion stalking young hiker in OC park
Mountain-lion crossing over the 101 closer to reality
Young mountain lion discovered in Santa Monica Mountains
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead, 1 injured after chase ends in violent Inglewood crash
5 dead, including 2 deputies, following NC standoff
Watch the trailer for Our America: Asian Voices
Long Beach mother of two dies during plastic surgery in Mexico
SoCal forecast: Temps soaring to 90 in parts of region Thursday
Everything you need to know about the Newsom recall
Video shows police laughing at violent arrest of 73-year-old woman
Show More
Video shows person walking away from OC home as fire erupts in garage
Riverside County reports just 3 new coronavirus cases
Chadwick Boseman 'Black Panther' mural finds home at CHLA
LA County encouraging vaccinations as nursing home COVID rates plummet
Irvine police take armed suspects into custody after car chase, hostage situation
More TOP STORIES News