VIDEO: Mountain lion stares through window into California home

A curious mountain lion had a spine-chilling encounter with Halloween decorations outside a Morgan Hill home.

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. -- A close encounter with a mountain lion was caught on camera in Scotts Valley, California, on Tuesday night.Video captured by Danielle Glaser shows the big cat standing on the deck of a family's home near Glen Canyon Road, staring through their window.It appears the mountain lion is watching their TV, but Glaser says it was really looking at the family cat lying in front of their wood stove.Watch the video in the player above to see the close encounter.