VIDEO: OC firefighters help dog down cliff in Dana Point

DANA POINT, Calif. (KABC) --Orange County firefighters took on a daring dog rescue to save a German Shepard stuck on a cliff in Dana Point.
The Orange County Fire Authority was brought in at about 9 a.m. Friday to help the pup make it down.
Dana IC: Helicopter cancelled so they don’t frighten the dog. Dog is not injured. pic.twitter.com/gyJLWu2Qpz— OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) September 7, 2018
Crews were initially going to bring in a helicopter but turned it away for fear it might spook the dog.
They were eventually able to coax it along a safe path, where the dog found its way to the bottom.
Dana IC: Dog is safely down the cliff. pic.twitter.com/WfUbyz62i6— OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) September 7, 2018
The dog was just fine and reunited with its owner.
Pacific Coast Highway was shut down in both directions during the rescue.
