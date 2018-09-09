PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: OC firefighters help dog down cliff in Dana Point

EMBED </>More Videos

Orange County firefighters took on a daring dog rescue to save a German Shepard stuck on a cliff in Dana Point.

By ABC7.com staff
DANA POINT, Calif. (KABC) --
Orange County firefighters took on a daring dog rescue to save a German Shepard stuck on a cliff in Dana Point.

The Orange County Fire Authority was brought in at about 9 a.m. Friday to help the pup make it down.

Crews were initially going to bring in a helicopter but turned it away for fear it might spook the dog.

They were eventually able to coax it along a safe path, where the dog found its way to the bottom.


The dog was just fine and reunited with its owner.

Pacific Coast Highway was shut down in both directions during the rescue.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal rescuepet rescuedogrescueanimal newsDana PointOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Guide Dogs of America looking for families to foster puppies
Kitten rescued from inside wheel well of car in East LA
Big cat crashes through window, breaks into Brentwood home
VIDEO: Bear takes a nap in Florida resident's hammock
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
2 killed in wrong-way crash on 210 Fwy in La Canada Flintridge
Mac Miller fans gather for vigil in Fairfax District to honor rapper
Several people fall ill at wedding near Moreno Valley
Mom receives death threats after dunking son's head in toilet
OC authorities ask for public's help in finding missing girl
New research shows how parents can boost their child's language skills
Barack Obama touts Democratic candidates at Anaheim rally
Community protests in East LA for victim of deputy-involved shooting
Show More
2 critical after suffering electric shock at Irwindale Speedway
10-year-old girl dies in Cypress Park house fire; 6 others injured
2 suspects in Porsche arrested after chase in LA, Orange counties
Chemical spill at Cal State Fullerton prompts brief evacuation
WATCH: Homecoming queen kicks game-winning field goal in overtime
More News