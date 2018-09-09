VIDEO: OC firefighters help dog down cliff in Dana Point

Dana IC: Helicopter cancelled so they don’t frighten the dog. Dog is not injured. pic.twitter.com/gyJLWu2Qpz — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) September 7, 2018

Orange County firefighters took on a daring dog rescue to save a German Shepard stuck on a cliff in Dana Point.The Orange County Fire Authority was brought in at about 9 a.m. Friday to help the pup make it down.Crews were initially going to bring in a helicopter but turned it away for fear it might spook the dog.They were eventually able to coax it along a safe path, where the dog found its way to the bottom.The dog was just fine and reunited with its owner.Pacific Coast Highway was shut down in both directions during the rescue.