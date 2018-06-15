PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: Orange County firefighter frees rabbit stuck in watering bucket

An Orange County Fire Authority firefighter rescued a little bunny named Ozzy who got its head stuck in a watering bucket. (OCFA_PIO/Twitter)

ORANGE COUNTY (KABC) --
An Orange County Fire Authority firefighter rescued a little bunny named Ozzy who got its head stuck in a watering bucket.

The OCFA described the incident in a video posted to Twitter on Friday, saying two residents from Ladera Ranch came by a fire station because their pet bunny was stuck in a watering bucket.

The social media video showed a firefighter using tools to cut open the black watering bucket to free the animal.

"An OCFA firefighter freed 'Ozzy,'" the tweet stated.

The animal eventually wiggled its neck out of the watering bucket to the delight of its owner, who smiled in relief and asked her pet, "What happened? What were you looking for?"
