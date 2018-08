EMBED >More News Videos Mexico defeats defending champion Germany in the World Cup.

GOOOOOOOOAL! It wasn't just human fans of team Mexico who were exhilarated about the team's World Cup win. Pets got in on the fun, too!Pixie the pug was captured on video celebrating Mexico's goal in its game against Germany on Sunday. As you can see, the pup was quite happy with the score!If you're wondering -- Pixie did try running the opposite way for a few circles to try to stop the dizziness.