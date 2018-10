Here's something likely to make you squirm -- an entire family of rats crawling in a family's kitchen!Some of the rats are nearly as big as cats.Video shows them hopping around in the sink of a kitchen and into pots and pans.People in this New York City housing complex say they've complained and are demanding Mayor Bill de Blasio take action.The New York City housing authority says it's aware of the rodent problem and is working to address the issue.