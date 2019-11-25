Pets & Animals

Chihuahua drives across 4 lane road after putting car in reverse

SLIDELL, Louisiana -- Police say a Chihuahua caused a car crash by somehow putting the car in reverse.

The Slidell Police Department tweeted photos of the five pound dog.



Police say the dog's owners got out of the car to pump gas.

SEE ALSO: Dog left alone in car drives in circles for an hour
EMBED More News Videos

One neighbor said the dog is a better driver than most people, despite hitting a mailbox.



That's when the car suddenly went into reverse, crossed a four-lane road, and ended up at another gas station.

Police say there were minor injuries in the crash, but aren't saying who was hurt.

In photos, the dog appears fine.

RELATED:
Rescue puppy named Narwhal born with tail on his head
Stray with nose growth lovingly named Rudi the Red-Nosed Chihuahua
Abuse survivor Gus the dog recognized nationally as hero dog
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslouisianacar crashcar accidentdog
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Major SoCal storm expected to impact Thanksgiving travel
Mother arrested for DUI, child endangerment after crash in Riverside
Nevada passes 3M population mark with push from Californians
Fire engulfs 5-story building in Van Nuys
'Picked the wrong house' Female bodybuilder, 82, fights intruder
Vigil held for 5-year-old Leimert Park boy who shot himself
Family honors student killed in Saugus High School shooting
Show More
6 passengers fall ill on docked cruise ship at Port of LA
When to watch Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special on ABC
Harry Morton, Pink Taco founder, dies at 38
Pentagon chief fires Navy secretary over SEAL controversy
6 injured in shooting during party near DTLA
More TOP STORIES News