VIDEO: Snake hitches ride on windshield of car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A hitchhiking snake gave quite the fright to occupants of a car driving in Kansas City.

Video shows the serpent slithering along outside the passenger's side window - seeming to bask in the sunshine and feel the wind on its scales as the car zipped along the road.

The driver and passenger were startled by the sight.

But as the snake moved along the side of the car and up onto the front windshield, the driver came up with a gentle way to remove the reptile.

Flicking on the car's windshield wipers was enough to get rid of the unwanted rider.
