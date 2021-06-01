Pets & Animals

Video: Teen fends off bear attacking family dogs in Bradbury backyard

EMBED <>More Videos

Video: Teen fends off bear attacking family dogs in SoCal backyard

BRADBURY, Calif. (KABC) -- Incredible video shows a teen battling a bear in a Southern California backyard -- and winning.

The frightening close encounter was caught on home surveillance video on Memorial Day.

Hailey Morinico, 17, said she heard the family dogs barking in her backyard and saw a massive mama bear on a wall with her cubs.

Video shows the bear repeatedly swiping at her mother's service dog while three other pups barked and darted around the backyard.

The teen jumped into action, shoving the bear off of the wall and quickly grabbing one of the dogs before running back into the house.

Hailey had a small scratch, but she and all of the dogs are OK.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbradburylos angeles countydogsbearcaught on videocaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Procession held for IE sheriff's deputy killed after chase
Suspect in custody after unprovoked fatal attack in Anaheim
Small plane makes emergency landing on 101 in Agoura Hills
La Crescenta residents don't want sexual offender in their neighborhood
San Bernardino County Fair reopens for first time since pandemic
LAPD seeking driver in Venice Blvd. hit-and-run
Massive American flag stolen from veterans cemetery in Westwood
Show More
Tickets for reopened Hollywood Bowl go on sale Tuesday
Unusual bobcat tree den found in Woolsey Fire burn zone
Boy, 5, found safe day after going missing on dirt bike in Mojave Desert
SoCal beaches fill up with visitors on Memorial Day
President Biden commemorates fallen veterans at Arlington Cemetery
More TOP STORIES News