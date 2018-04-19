PETS & ANIMALS

Video shows bear running through Altadena neighborhood as woman frantically picks up granddaughter

EMBED </>More Videos

A fast-acting woman frantically swept up her granddaughter after spotting a bear romping through the yard in Altadena. (KABC)

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
A fast-acting woman frantically swept up her granddaughter after spotting a bear romping through the yard in Altadena.

Video shows the grandmother quickly grabbing the young child to take her inside after spotting the bear approaching the home. The bear then swiftly runs through the front yard.

The pair came within feet of the animal while they were playing outside.

RELATED VIDEO: Bear cub gets stuck as mama bear tries to get it out of Altadena backyard
EMBED More News Videos

An Altadena homeowner got a cute, but scary surprise in her backyard when she found a mother bear and a cub.



The family said it's just one of the many wild bear sightings they have at their home.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbearanimalwild animalscaught on videoAltadenaCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
OC firefighters, police save dog, cat with special CPR masks
National Dog Day 2018: #ABC7Eyewitness photos
Bear walks into hotel that inspired 'The Shining'
National Pet Day 2016: #ABC7Eyewitness photos
'Aggressive' toe-biting insects found in Santa Monica Mountains
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News