ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) --A fast-acting woman frantically swept up her granddaughter after spotting a bear romping through the yard in Altadena.
Video shows the grandmother quickly grabbing the young child to take her inside after spotting the bear approaching the home. The bear then swiftly runs through the front yard.
The pair came within feet of the animal while they were playing outside.
The family said it's just one of the many wild bear sightings they have at their home.